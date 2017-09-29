City grants benefit Asian community

When high school and middle school students participated in the YouthCAN program at the Wing Luke Museum last summer, they had a long list of technology projects, but nowhere to work. They wanted to develop their digital and graphics skills to design menus, business cards, and other marketing material for restaurants and small businesses in the Chinatown-International District, but didn’t have access to graphic design equipment. This year, their design projects are about to get an upgrade. With a Technology Matching Fund (TMF) grant, the Wing Luke Museum is purchasing six new laptops loaded with Adobe design software, just in time for the fall teen program.

“We’re really excited to have this equipment for the students,” said Wing Luke Museum Grants and Sponsorship Manager Julie Salathe. “This will really open up the type of work they will do and skills we can teach.”

This is the 20th year for the TMF grant program. Organizers will have an anniversary party on Sept. 28, where the Wing Luke Museum and all present and past recipients will be recognized.

To find out more about the Technology Matching Fund grant program, go to seattle.gov/tech/initiatives/digital-equity/technology-matching-fund.