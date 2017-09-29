Chinatown preservation efforts

The Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) is hosting an “Open House Weekend” on Oct. 8, to highlight the importance of Main Street preservation efforts in Seattle.

CIDBIA is trying to secure funding to preserve and restore historic ghost signs in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. In a press release, CIDBIA said the signs “reflect the neighborhood’s unique history, and tell a story about the culture, population, and industry during the early 1900s.”

CIDBIA is one of 25 historic Main Street districts across the country participating in the Partners in Preservation: Main Streets campaign.

For more information, visit voteyourmainstreet.org/seattle.