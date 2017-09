Thousands of people attended Seattle’s Chinatown-International District’s annual Night Market on Sept. 9, under the Chinatown Gate.

Festival goers enjoyed a variety of international delights — from food vendors dishing out a variety of street food, to local restaurants serving up the district’s popular staples.

An outdoor international market featuring handmade local goods, fresh cut flowers, and Asian-inspired items, along with live bands made for a good old time for all. ■