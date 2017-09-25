Northwest Asian Weekly

Predictions and advice for the week of September 23 – 29, 2017

ratRat — Avoid making the same mistake twice. If the scenario seems uncomfortably familiar, then it is not too late to change the outcome.

 

oxOx — Your opinion carries more weight than you realize. Speak up early when you first notice something amiss.

 

tigerTiger — Does it feel as though you are off on a tangent? It might be helpful to trace back how you came to be where you are now.

 

rabbitRabbit  — No matter how close the union, there are times when your interests won’t align exactly with your partner’s.

 

dragonDragon — Though many will seek your counsel this week, there is no need to devote your attention to all who come to your door.

 

snakeSnake — Don’t let a minor incident cast a shadow on your whole day. Leave it behind you where it belongs.

 

horseHorse — Sometimes you are known to be a little too hasty for your own good. Slow down once in awhile for a better result.

 

goatGoat — You are working hard to prove your point, but in doing so, try not to lose sight of the main argument at hand.

 

monkeyMonkey — Why throw away something that can still be useful? A second look could reveal a surprising find.

 

roosterRooster — Although you are proud of what you have done thus far, it is not time yet to celebrate or take your eye off the ball.

 

dogDog — You have quite a lot to show for your efforts. Don’t be afraid to receive and take credit where it is due.

 

pigPig — Be careful what you ask for, as you may actually get more than you care to have. That said, it’s probably better to have a little too much, instead of not enough.

