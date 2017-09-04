APDC happy hour

Asian Pacific Directors Coalition (APDC) met with members of the community on Aug. 24.

The happy hour gathering at Tai Tung restaurant was an opportunity for the APDC to engage with community members face-to-face.

The APDC is a broad based membership, which comprises of over 40 executive directors, board presidents, and other high level administrators from primarily nonprofit and civil rights organizations, government, and education.

It has advocated for the wellbeing of the Asian Pacific Islander community since 1982. ■