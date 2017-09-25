An evening celebration of Xinh

Community members of Shelton, Wash. gathered on Sept. 9 in support of Xinh Dwelley, who once ran the restaurant named after her, Xinh’s Clam and Oyster House.

Dwelley, whose talent for food and cooking developed as a young woman in Vietnam, was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago. Due to medical bills, she has been unable to return home to Vietnam in three years. Her cancer is now in remission. The community presented Dwelley with a $15,000 check, which she tearfully accepted, to help with expenses.