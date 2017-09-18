Advice and predictions for Sept. 16-22

By Sun Lee Chang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Rat — Invitations should be issued selectively, as once they are given, it would be difficult to retract or take back.

Ox — Your patience is wearing thin this week. While it is important to fix what is not working, it is equally crucial to acknowledge what is going right.

Tiger — Even though starting the conversation doesn’t exactly come naturally to you, the effort made will be rewarded.

Rabbit — Although you usually stay within the limits, there are times when certain boundaries need to be pushed.

Dragon — An area of concern should soon develop into something that is quite valuable. Until then, handle with care.

Snake — A step in the wrong direction is not insurmountable, as long as you make the necessary corrections and go another way.

Horse — While some might be intimidated by an ambitious undertaking, you are attracted to the challenge that it presents.

Goat — Day to day tasks can easily add up, but don’t allow that to become an excuse to avoid going after a long held goal.

Monkey — As you transition from one role to another, be cognizant of what you are bringing from the former.

Rooster — Those around you show only what they want to share, which could change depending on the level of trust you are able to attain.

Dog — After some rather exciting plot twists, a period of calm is a welcome respite from the recent ups and downs.

Pig — As the plot thickens, there is no other place you would rather be than in the middle of where the action is taking place.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006 Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.