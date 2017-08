By Kim Eckart

UW News

REPRINTED WITH PERMISSION

The way they dress? Maybe their hairstyle, or mannerisms? How much they weigh?

A University of Washington (UW)-led study has found that for Asian Americans, those who appear heavier not only are perceived to be more “American,” but also may be subject to less prejudice directed at foreigners than Asian Americans who are thin.

Read the rest of the story here.