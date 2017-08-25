Sharon Maeda named station manager of Rainier Valley Radio

SouthEast Effective Development (SEED) and SEEDArts announced that Sharon Maeda is the station manager for Rainier Valley Radio (KVRU 105.7 FM). As the former executive director of Pacifica Radio and station manager of KRAB-FM, Maeda has nearly 40 years of community radio management experience.

“I am thrilled to launch this station bringing the voices of Southeast Seattle to the airwaves. Broadcasting diverse arts and issues is greatly needed in our neighborhoods. And we will train a new generation of media makers for justice,” said Maeda.

The mission of Rainier Valley Radio is to inform, educate, and entertain through locally created and community-supported programming. The station will begin broadcasting on Oct. 5, 2017.

Maeda has served on the Corporation for Public Broadcasting Task Force on Minorities, as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs for HUD, and as Assistant General Secretary of Communications for the global mission board of the United Methodist Church. ■