Seattle announces cooling locations, safety tips for heat wave

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Seattle and surrounding areas from Tuesday afternoon through Friday night. The City of Seattle has prepared public spaces to be used by residents to stay cool, as well as tips to stay safe during periods of high heat.
- Stay hydrated and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors
- Drink plenty of water. Have a beverage like water with you at all times, and sip or drink frequently. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
- Avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol, and large amounts of sugar because they can cause dehydration.
- Check on friends, family members, and neighbors who may be elderly or have limited mobility to ensure they are staying cool and have access to drinking water.
City cooling center locations
Libraries
The following Seattle Public Library locations are equipped with air conditioning, and serve as cooling centers when the area experiences extreme heat. Please call the individual location before you go for open hours and to verify that the air conditioning is working.
- Central Library (1000 4th Ave.) – 206-386-4636
- Ballard (5614 22nd Ave. N.W.) – 206-684-4089
- Beacon Hill (2821 Beacon Ave. S.) – 206-684-4711
- Broadview (12755 Greenwood Ave. N.) – 206-684-7519
- Capitol Hill (425 Harvard Ave. E.) – 206-684-4715
- Delridge (5423 Delridge Way S.W.) – 206-733-9125
- Douglass-Truth (2300 E. Yesler Way) – 206-684-4704
- Greenwood (8016 Greenwood Ave. N.) – 206-684-4086
- High Point (3411 S.W. Raymond St.) – 206-684-7454
- International District / Chinatown (713 8th Ave. S.) – 206-386-1300
- Lake City (12501 28th Ave. N.E.) – 206-684-7518
- Madrona-Sally Goldmark (1134 33rd Ave.) – 206-684-4705
- Magnolia (2801 34th Ave. W.) – 206-386-4225
- Montlake Branch (2401 24th Ave. E.) – 206-684-4720
- New Holly (7058 32nd Ave. S.) – 206-386-1905
- Northgate (10548 5th Ave. N.E.) – 206-386-1980
- Rainier Beach (9125 Rainier Ave. S.) – 206-386-1906
- South Park (8604 8th Ave. S.) – 206-615-1688
- Wallingford (1501 N. 45th St.) – 206-684-4088
Seattle Center
The Seattle Center Armory is equipped with air conditioning, and will serve as a cooling center when the area experiences extreme heat.
Senior Centers
The following senior centers have air conditioning or are relatively cool and are open to the public. Please call the individual location before you go for open hours and to verify that the facility is cool.
- Asian Counseling and Referral Service Senior Center (3639 Martin Luther King Way S.) – 206-695-7600Ballard NW Senior Center (5429 32nd Ave. N.W.) – 206-297-0403
- Central Area Senior Center (500 30th Ave. S.) – 206-726-4926
- Greenwood Senior Center (525 N. 85th St.) – 206-297-0875
- Pike Market Senior Center and Food Bank (85 Pike St., #200) – 206-728-2773
- South Park Senior Center (8201 10th Ave. S., Ste. 5) – 206-767-2544
- The Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 S.W. Oregon St.) – 206-932-4044
- Southeast Seattle Senior Center (4655 South Holly St.) – 206-722-0317
- Sunshine Garden Chinese Senior Community Center (611 S. Lane St.) housed in the Chinese Information and Service Center – 206-624-5633
- Wallingford Community Senior Center (4649 Sunnyside Ave. N., Ste. 140) – 206-461-7825
Leave a Reply