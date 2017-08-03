Seattle announces cooling locations, safety tips for heat wave

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Seattle and surrounding areas from Tuesday afternoon through Friday night. The City of Seattle has prepared public spaces to be used by residents to stay cool, as well as tips to stay safe during periods of high heat.

Stay hydrated and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors

Drink plenty of water. Have a beverage like water with you at all times, and sip or drink frequently. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol, and large amounts of sugar because they can cause dehydration.

Check on friends, family members, and neighbors who may be elderly or have limited mobility to ensure they are staying cool and have access to drinking water.

City cooling center locations

Libraries

The following Seattle Public Library locations are equipped with air conditioning, and serve as cooling centers when the area experiences extreme heat. Please call the individual location before you go for open hours and to verify that the air conditioning is working.

Central Library (1000 4th Ave.) – 206-386-4636

Ballard (5614 22nd Ave. N.W.) – 206-684-4089

Beacon Hill (2821 Beacon Ave. S.) – 206-684-4711

Broadview (12755 Greenwood Ave. N.) – 206-684-7519

Capitol Hill (425 Harvard Ave. E.) – 206-684-4715

Delridge (5423 Delridge Way S.W.) – 206-733-9125

Douglass-Truth (2300 E. Yesler Way) – 206-684-4704

Greenwood (8016 Greenwood Ave. N.) – 206-684-4086

High Point (3411 S.W. Raymond St.) – 206-684-7454

International District / Chinatown (713 8th Ave. S.) – 206-386-1300

Lake City (12501 28th Ave. N.E.) – 206-684-7518

Madrona-Sally Goldmark (1134 33rd Ave.) – 206-684-4705

Magnolia (2801 34th Ave. W.) – 206-386-4225

Montlake Branch (2401 24th Ave. E.) – 206-684-4720

New Holly (7058 32nd Ave. S.) – 206-386-1905

Northgate (10548 5th Ave. N.E.) – 206-386-1980

Rainier Beach (9125 Rainier Ave. S.) – 206-386-1906

South Park (8604 8th Ave. S.) – 206-615-1688

Wallingford (1501 N. 45th St.) – 206-684-4088

Seattle Center

The Seattle Center Armory is equipped with air conditioning, and will serve as a cooling center when the area experiences extreme heat.

Senior Centers

The following senior centers have air conditioning or are relatively cool and are open to the public. Please call the individual location before you go for open hours and to verify that the facility is cool.