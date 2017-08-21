Melinda Gates praises China in poverty reduction, and commits millions more in joint work

Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was recently in Beijing to participate in the launch of a joint program with the Chinese government — to alleviate poverty through healthcare and AIDS control.

On July 23, Gates met with Cui Li, deputy director of the National and Family Planning Commission. Cui Li thanked the Gates Foundation for its long-term support of China’s work in health and family planning by providing funds, technology, and personnel.

Joining China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan, Gates also attended and spoke at the opening of the 2017 “Love in the Sunshine Summer Camp in Beijing.” Now in its eighth year, the camp was created to help AIDS affected children to broaden their horizon, experience warmth of the society, and improve their overall health of body and mind.