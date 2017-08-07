Northwest Asian Weekly

LIHI projects win Golden Nugget Awards

From left: Michele Wang, Runberg Architecture Group; LIHI Executive Director Sharon Lee; and LIHI Associate Director of Housing Development John Torrence. (Photo from LIHI)

Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) and its development partners, Ruberg Architecture, Walsh Construction Co., and BNBuilders, won Golden Nugget Awards for two projects: The Marion West and Abbey Lincoln Court.

The Marion West won two grand awards for “Residential Housing Project of the Year,” beating out for-profits, nonprofits, and luxury housing developments, and “Best Affordable Housing Community (100 dwelling units per acre or more).” Abbey Lincoln Court received a Merit Award in the “Best Affordable Housing Community (100 du/acre or more)” category.

The Gold Nugget Awards recognize architectural design and planning excellence in community and home design, green-built housing, site planning, commercial, retail, mixed-use development, and specialty housing categories.

