LIHI projects win Golden Nugget Awards

Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) and its development partners, Ruberg Architecture, Walsh Construction Co., and BNBuilders, won Golden Nugget Awards for two projects: The Marion West and Abbey Lincoln Court.

The Marion West won two grand awards for “Residential Housing Project of the Year,” beating out for-profits, nonprofits, and luxury housing developments, and “Best Affordable Housing Community (100 dwelling units per acre or more).” Abbey Lincoln Court received a Merit Award in the “Best Affordable Housing Community (100 du/acre or more)” category.

The Gold Nugget Awards recognize architectural design and planning excellence in community and home design, green-built housing, site planning, commercial, retail, mixed-use development, and specialty housing categories.