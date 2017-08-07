Kin On supportive housing project breaks ground

Northwest Asian Weekly

From left: Kin On Supportive Housing Director Steven Liang, Construction Committee Member Ray Leong, Kin On Board President Stella Leong, Kin On CEO Sam Wan, Project Manager Dennis Su, Marpac Construction’s Sai Chaleunphonh, and Marpac Construction’s Randy Jones.

Kin On staff, board members, and project developers celebrated the groundbreaking of Kin On’s new supportive housing project on July 11. This completes a multi-year capital expansion to transform Kin On from a standalone nursing home to an aging-friendly campus.

Located adjacent to the existing nursing home, the expansion project will include a 20-unit assisted living facility featuring apartment-style affordable housing with amenities and culturally appropriate care. The project will also include an adult family home featuring six private rooms with private baths, a shared kitchen, dining, and living room area, and access to a universal caretaker, 24-hours a day. Both facilities are expected to open fall of 2018.

