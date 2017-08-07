Kin On supportive housing project breaks ground

Kin On staff, board members, and project developers celebrated the groundbreaking of Kin On’s new supportive housing project on July 11. This completes a multi-year capital expansion to transform Kin On from a standalone nursing home to an aging-friendly campus.

Located adjacent to the existing nursing home, the expansion project will include a 20-unit assisted living facility featuring apartment-style affordable housing with amenities and culturally appropriate care. The project will also include an adult family home featuring six private rooms with private baths, a shared kitchen, dining, and living room area, and access to a universal caretaker, 24-hours a day. Both facilities are expected to open fall of 2018.