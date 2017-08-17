Kin On CEO Sam Wan to retire

SEATTLE – After 32 years of leadership and dedication, Kin On CEO Sam Wan is set to retire on Dec. 31, 2017, according to the organization’s Aug. 15 news release.

Wan said, “Kin On has been a huge part of my life. It’s hard to believe that it has been over 30 years since we started the organization. What an incredible journey it has been for me to be involved with Kin On since its beginning. It has been a privilege and honor to be a part of this mission.”

During his tenure, Wan has led the organization from a small rented facility in First Hill to a multi-million dollar organization with offices in the Chinatown-International District, Columbia City, and Bellevue.

Today, Kin On’s comprehensive services include healthy aging programs to help seniors stay active, in-home and caregiver support services to help seniors maintain independence while living at home, assisted living apartments and adult family home to offer affordable supportive housing, short-term rehabilitative services, and long-term skilled nursing care.

“Sam has been instrumental in guiding the development and the expansion of Kin On services to meet the community’s needs,” said Kin On Board President Stella Leong. “Under his leadership and mentorship, the next generation of leaders are prepared to ensure Kin On’s mission is fulfilled after his retirement.”

A CEO search committee has been formed to search for Wan’s successor.

Wan will also be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award on Oct. 6 at the Seattle Chinese Post’s 35th anniversary gala at China Harbor restaurant.