Hokkaido Ramen Santouka celebrates grand opening at University Village

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka restaurant opened a second location at the University Village mall on Aug. 5.

The University Village location is the second Washington and fourth overall, free-standing Hokkaido Ramen Santouka in the United States.

Additionally, Santouka has partnered with Microsoft and a Japanese system development company to provide an Al robot, Sota, which uses Microsoft Azure Cognitive Service and can communicate and help with menu selections, with customers using a Microsoft Surface Hub screen to guide their interaction.