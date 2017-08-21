Gym named in Hiroo’s honor

On Aug. 5, the Jefferson Community Center in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood honored Ed Hiroo by dedicating and naming the gym in his honor.

Hiroo was on the committee that spent many years working on the plans, designs, and eventual construction of the gym.

Hiroo started coaching when he was a teenager and at the age of 23, became the Athletic Director for Nisei Vets.

He has coached over 100 different teams over the years. When asked why he coached, Hiroo said, “I wanted youth to participate in something, keep them out of trouble, learn skills, make friends, and most importantly have fun.”