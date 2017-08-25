Faith Li Pettis is Lawyer of the Year

Faith Li Pettis of Seattle’s Pacifica Law Group is one of the 2018 “Lawyer of the Year” recipients, announced the 24th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America on Aug. 15. Honorees receive this award based on their extremely high overall feedback within specific practice areas and metropolitan regions.

A University of Washington, Harvard Law, and National Taiwan Normal University alumnus, Pettis primarily focuses on housing, education, and nonprofit finance. Pettis was appointed in 2015 by the Mayor and City Council of Seattle to co-chair the City’s Housing Affordability and Livability task force. She was also appointed in 2012 by the Governor of the State of Washington to chair the statewide Affordable Housing Advisory Board. ■