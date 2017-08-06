Predictions and advice for the week of August 5 – August 11, 2017

Rat — Do you have unfinished business that is lingering in the background? Bringing it to the forefront will set the tone for the future.

Ox — As you follow through with what you have said, you will earn the trust and admiration of those who know you.

Tiger — Don’t be afraid to express what has been on your mind. Win or lose, you will at least be able to move on.

Rabbit — While good things sometimes come to those who wait, greatness often involves a more assertive stance.

Dragon — While you may have shed a part of your past this week, there is an unexpected bonus waiting for you up ahead.

Snake — You will soon be reunited with a loved one. Take the time necessary to get reacquainted, as it has been a while since you have seen each other last.

Horse — The sense of relief that you feel from fulfilling your obligation should outweigh the temporary inconvenience of doing so.

Goat — As you review what is coming down the line, there is still time to change course if it looks like it will lead to a better outcome.

Monkey — Even though you have been fully involved until now, limiting your exposure going forward could have its benefits.

Rooster — You are anxious to get going, but there is no use heading out until you know which direction you are supposed to go.

Dog — Where traditions do not exist for you to follow, look at it as an opportunity to create one of your own.

Pig — True luck isn’t just about having good things happen to you, but also being able to avoid the bad things.