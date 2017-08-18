Activists protest at nuclear base to de-escalate North Korea crisis

Activists with Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action held a vigil and protest at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor on Aug. 14. Participants briefly blockaded the base during the morning shift change by carrying banners onto the roadway at the main entrance gate.

One of the banners implored the Trump administration to stop its incendiary rhetoric toward North Korea. It read, “No Nuclear Strike On N. Korea!”

All were removed from the road by Washington State Patrol officers, cited for being in the roadway illegally, and released.

Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor is the nuclear submarine base that would likely carry out a strike against the North Korea should President Donald Trump give the order.

Ground Zero spokesperson Leonard Eiger said, “No one knows where this escalating rhetoric of President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will end. To take either leader at his word, a nuclear holocaust is an acceptable event. There is no acceptable military solution to this nuclear standoff. Diplomacy is the only way out of this mess.”

Just 20 miles from Seattle, Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor is home to the largest concentration of deployed nuclear weapons in the United States.