AAPIs see mixed results in Washington primary elections

The top two vote-getters in the primary election advance to the general election on November 7. Voter turnout in King County was 18.68 percent. Ballots will continue to be counted for several days, and the results won’t be officially certified until Aug. 15. Here’s a snapshot of how AAPI candidates fared in the primary.

STATE

Democrat Manka Dhingra leads Republican Jinyoung Englund in the high-profile state Senate race.

As of press time, Dhingra leads with 50.5 percent of the vote in the 45th District race to fill a vacancy created last year by the death of Sen. Andy Hill, R-Redmond.

Englund got about 42.5 percent of the vote. The contest will likely decide if the Republicans keep control of state Senate.

The 45th Legislative District includes Duvall and Woodinville, and parts of Redmond and Kirkland.

Legislative District 48, Representative Position 1

Vandana Slatter has a comfortable lead (76.14 percent) over Ciaran Dougherty (23 percent).

PORT OF SEATTLE

Commissioner Position 1

Incumbent John Creighton holds the lead in this race 34.9 percent. Ryan Calkins has 28.1 percent. The two minority women challengers, Bea Querido-Rico and Claudia Kauffman, trailed with 20.8 percent and 15.5 percent, respectively. They do not advance to the general election.

Commissioner Position 4

Preeti Shridhar made the top two cut for the seat vacated by retiring Port Commission President Tom Albro, with 20.9 percent of the votes. Seattle Councilmember Peter Steinbrueck is in the lead at 25.1 percent.

CITY

City of Federal Way, council position 4

Hoang Tran holds a slim lead over Diana Noble-Gulliford — 28.1 percent to 27.4 percent.

City of Kent, council position 2

Satwinder Kaur leads with 42.6 percent of the vote. Paul Addis is in second place with 25.8 percent. Elizabeth T. Peang trailed at 9 percent.

City of Kirkland, council position 7

Uzma Butte is trailing in second place at 20 percent, behind Jon Pascal who has 69 percent of the votes. Imran Peerbhai did not make the cut. He received 10 percent of the votes.

City of Mercer Island, council position 6

Benson D. Wong has 60.65 percent of the votes over Mark Coen’s 22 percent.

City of Sammamish, council position 3

It’s the battle of the Karens in this race. Karen Moran (35 percent) versus Karen Howe (34 percent). Minal Kode Ghassemieh had a respectable 30 percent.

City of Sammamish, council position 5

Rituja Indapure is in second place with 30.9 percent of the vote. In the lead is Chris Ross with 49 percent. Ryika Hooshangi had 19 percent of the votes.

City of Seattle, mayor

The only Asian in the race, Bob Hasegawa, garnered only 8 percent of the vote.

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan leads with 31.6 percent, followed by Cary Moon (15.6 percent) and Nikkita Oliver (13.9 percent) in the race to succeed outgoing mayor, Ed Murray.

City of Shoreline, council position 5

Susan Chang wins handily with 75 percent of the vote. Carolyn Ahlgreen received 14.7 percent.

SCHOOL

Mercer Island School District 400, director position 4

Deborah Schneider Lurie 49.18 percent.

Diana Lein 34.65 percent.

Linhui Hao got only 15 percent.

Seattle School District 1, director district 7

Betty Patu has an impressive lead with 65 percent of the votes. Chelsea Byers has 22.7 percent.

If there are any API candidates we have missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.