9th congressional district 2017 Congressional Award Medal recipients

Rep. Adam Smith presented the Congressional Award Medals to local students at his town hall event in Tukwila on Aug. 12.

Among the recipients were Angela Lin (pictured) and Jamin Zheng, Jiayi Wang, and Malav Dipankar, who were not present.

Smith said, “It is a privilege to see young students… demonstrate personal initiative and a sincere commitment to bettering Puget Sound communities. I look forward to hearing about the accomplishments of these young leaders in the future.”

Established in 1979, the Congressional Award is the highest honor Congress bestows upon a youth civilian