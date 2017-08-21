Northwest Asian Weekly

60 years of Seattle-Kobe Sister City partnership

Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell (right) and Kazuhiko Adachi, Vice Chair, Kobe City Assembly Japan America Friendship Association. (Photo provided by the City of Seattle.)

The City of Seattle celebrated 60 years of cooperation with Kobe as Sister Cities. Kobe is Seattle’s oldest Sister City — the partnership started shortly after World War II under Seattle Mayor Gordon Clinton in 1957.

Over the past six decades, the Seattle-Kobe Sister City relationship has produced economic investment, cultural exchanges, and strengthened civic institutions of both cities.

A delegation from Kobe, including Kobe’s Vice Mayor Toshiro Tamada, Kobe City Assembly Chair Michio Kitagawa, and Kobe-Seattle Sister City Association President Eri Yag, visited Seattle last month.

The city held its 60th Anniversary Reception at the Port of Seattle headquarters on July 28.

