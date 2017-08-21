60 years of Seattle-Kobe Sister City partnership

The City of Seattle celebrated 60 years of cooperation with Kobe as Sister Cities. Kobe is Seattle’s oldest Sister City — the partnership started shortly after World War II under Seattle Mayor Gordon Clinton in 1957.

Over the past six decades, the Seattle-Kobe Sister City relationship has produced economic investment, cultural exchanges, and strengthened civic institutions of both cities.

A delegation from Kobe, including Kobe’s Vice Mayor Toshiro Tamada, Kobe City Assembly Chair Michio Kitagawa, and Kobe-Seattle Sister City Association President Eri Yag, visited Seattle last month.

The city held its 60th Anniversary Reception at the Port of Seattle headquarters on July 28.