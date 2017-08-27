$27 million boost for Thai Binh affordable housing project

SEATTLE — Wells Fargo announced on Aug. 17 that it recently invested $59.9 million in two affordable housing developments in downtown Seattle in exchange for low-income housing tax credits.

One of the developments is the Thai Binh Apartments construction project that will result in 249 affordable studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments in Seattle’s International District for individuals and families earning 60 percent or less of area median income.

Thai Binh, located within the Little Saigon neighborhood, means “peaceful” in Vietnamese.

The new affordable housing community, located at 913 S. Jackson Street, also will provide 7,600-square-feet of commercial space on the street level and underground parking. ■