2017 outstanding graduates at WWU

Western Washington University honored its Outstanding Graduates for the 2016-17 academic year at spring commencement in June. Selection is based on grades, research and writing, service to the campus and community, and promise for the future.

Among the grads honored were Jennie Le of Des Moines, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in community health and a minor in anthropology. She completed an internship with Swedish Cancer Institute as a health education intern this summer. She plans to further her education to become a physician’s assistant.

Huy Nguyen of Seattle graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree with two majors,

physics and mathematics, and a minor in astronomy. He is the Presidential Scholar for the College of Science and Engineering and the Outstanding Graduate in Physics and Astronomy. As president of Western’s Association of Mathematics, Nguyen also worked to create an environment where students from diverse backgrounds in math can develop together. He plans to pursue a Ph.D. in physics at the University of Michigan.

Swann Davis of University Place and a native of Korea graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in manufacturing and supply chain management, a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a major in international business, and a minor in business analytics. At Western, Davis served as president of the International Business Network and was part of the five-student team that won the Northwest Boeing Case Competition. Next, she plans to work in operations management at Boeing in Everett and eventually pursue a master’s degree in international affairs or public policy.

Congratulations to all outstanding grads.