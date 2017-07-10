Yin launches campaign

On June 20, Phillip Yin launched his campaign for Bellevue City Council, position 5, at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Bellevue. Yin was joined by dozens of supporters and he spoke about his plans for the future of Bellevue, if he is elected. Yin is running against Janice Zahn, who is also Chinese American.

Speakers at the event also included Bellevue City Councilmembers Conrad Lee and Kevin Wallace, and candidates for Bellevue City Council Steve Fricke and Jared Nieuwenhuis. The event was emceed by Nelson Yong. This is Yin’s third attempt at running for office. He has previously run for Lieutenant Governor of Washington and a U.S. Senate seat.