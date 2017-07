On July 13, Taiwanese American Professionals–Seattle (TAP–Seattle) hosted a wine tasting social at the Fika House Kafe in Bellevue. In addition to wine, the networking event also featured food catered by 99 Park restaurant in Bellevue.

TAP–Seattle is a nonprofit that enhances the Taiwanese American community by networking individuals interested in professional and career development, while emphasizing the preservation of Taiwanese American identity.