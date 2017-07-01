Sister of sailor killed at sea says brother was ‘selfless’

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The sister of a U.S. Navy sailor who grew up in Connecticut and was killed in a collision between a destroyer and a container ship off Japan is describing her brother as “selfless.”

Twenty-five-year-old Ngoc T Truong Huynh was one of seven sailors killed aboard the USS Fitzgerald on June 17.

Lan Huynh told WVIT-TV family is coping as best they can.

She says they moved to Connecticut was Huynh was in eighth grade. She and her brother graduated from Watertown High School. He also attended Naugatuck Valley Community College before joining the Navy in 2014.

The family moved to Oklahoma a short time later.

Lan Huynh says her brother always “had the brightest smile.”

Connecticut’s governor has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in Huynh’s honor.