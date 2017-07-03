Qiao, Yuan receive medals at UW Bothell commencement

Lingling Yuan received the President’s Medal and Erica Qiao received the Chancellor’s Medal at the University of Washington Bothell’s June 13 commencement ceremony.

Yuan, who is graduating with summa cum laude honors with a degree in interdisciplinary arts, was recognized with the most distinguished academic record, while Qiao, who led a spring food drive that collected 700 pounds of soup, pasta, and other non-perishables for the Hungry Huskies Food Pantry, was recognized for her commitment to learning.

Chancellor Wolf Yeigh said Yuan and Qiao “represent what’s best at UW Bothell.”