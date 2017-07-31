Nikki Huang is Denise Louie’s new director of major giving

Nikki Huang is Denise Louie Education Center (DLEC)’s new director of major giving, to lead the agency’s $4.1. million capital campaign. This $73-million-dollar project is a collaboration between Mercy Housing, DLEC, and NeighborCare to bring early learning services, affordable housing, and healthcare access to the Sand Point area.

Huang was the former development director leading revenue efforts for its Early Head Start, Preschool centers, Play and Learn program, and general operating fund. Before DLEC, she served in many development capacities, from executive director at CASA of Washtenaw County to leading annual giving and corporate relations at Highline Medical Center Foundation.