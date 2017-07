Food booths, entertainment and an appearance by Hello Kitty July 9 and 10 drew a crowd at this year’s Natsu Matsuri Outdoor Summer Festival. Organizers this year closed Weller Street behind Uwajimaya to make the event bigger and better.

Food vendors hawked ramen, shaved ice and poke, among other things.

There were several song, dance and band performances, and a tofu eating contest.