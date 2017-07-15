Murder count upgraded to first-degree against security guard

By Associated Press

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A security guard is now facing first-degree murder charges in the January shooting death of a 60-year-old man whose family says he was playing Pokemon Go.

WAVY-TV reports that the charges were upgraded on July 5, the same day a grand jury had met in Chesapeake.

Prosecutors said security guard Johnathan Cromwell confronted 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen, a retiree and immigrant from China, after Chen drove his blue van into the driveway of the River Walk clubhouse parking area. Greg Sandler, a Chen family attorney, said Chen went to the clubhouse parking lot to play Pokemon Go, a GPS-based virtual reality game. It was a way for him to bond with his nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, Sandler said.

When Chen backed his van up to leave, Cromwell allegedly exited his car and said “stop” before he opened fire five times. Chen was hit four times in the upper left chest and once in the upper left arm.

Cromwell previously admitted to the authorities of shooting Chen first through the driver’s side window and then continued firing in the front of the van. The victim’s family says their grandfather spoke little English except for words such as “sorry” and “bye.”

Andrew Sacks, an attorney for the security company, said in February that it is believed that Cromwell acted in self-defense. He said Chen was allegedly trespassing in the area and had tried to run Cromwell over with his minivan before shots were fired.