Mountlake Terrace Wounded Warrior competes

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Romulo Urtula, a Mountlake Terrace, Wash. native, joined more than 250 service members and veterans at the Department of Defense Warrior Games from June 30 to July 8 in Chicago, Ill.

The event is a Paralympic-style completion for wounded, ill, and injured service members.

Urtula competed against athletes from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Special Operations Command in archery, shooting, and track and field.

“Participating in the Warrior Games gave me an outlet and a reminder to always move forward, regardless of the past events and injuries,” said Urtula.

He severely injured his back in 2008, during a deployment to Iraq. Urtula also suffered numerous concussions while riding in convoys.