Mona Das challenging Dave Reichert

Mona Das has announced a run for the Democratic nomination representing Washington state’s 8th Congressional District — a seat currently held by Rep. Dave Reichert.
Das was born to Indian parents who immigrated to America when she was 8 months old.
In 1996, she moved to the Pacific Northwest, and enjoyed a successful career in the tech industry before launching a mortgage business in 2014 that focused on educating and empowering first-time homebuyers.
Das earned a BA in Psychology from the University of Cincinnati, and an MBA in sustainable business from Pinchot University (now Presidio Graduate School).
