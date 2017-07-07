LETTER: Reader urges lawmakers for more Alzheimer’s help

Dear Editor,

More than 15 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. This means that in 2016, these caregivers provided an estimated 18.2 billion hours of care valued at over $230 billion. While this is done out of love, compassion, and a sense of family duty, caregiving can be emotionally, physically, and financially draining.

At this time, the Recognize, Assist, Include, Support, and Engage (RAISE) Family Caregivers Act (S. 1028) has been moving through the Senate with bipartisan support. The RAISE Family Caregivers Act would provide much needed support to our nation’s caregivers.

Endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Association, it would facilitate the creation of a national strategy to address the many issues facing caregivers, including education and training, long-term services and supports, and financial stability and security.

Thank you, Senator Patty Murray for voting for RAISE Act in committee. Please help me in urging Senator Maria Cantwell and Representative Pramila Jayapal to lend their support for this legislation as it moves forward in Congress.

Very truly yours,

— John Moritsugu, Ph.D.