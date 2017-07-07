LETTER: Reader reacts to SCV reunion story

I was thrilled to learn that there was a reunion of the great folks who produced the KRAB-FM Seattle Chinese Voice. I only wished I had known they were going to have such an event — I would have loved to crash their party, especially to see Cecilia Fung.

The program started way before I got to KRAB, and continued until the end. I was the station manager of KRAB between 1978 and 1980. I was the only woman and person of color to manage the station, and I took particular pride in the fact that there were programs in a number of languages including Chinese and Spanish.

Chuck Reinsch deserves great credit for digitizing the KRAB Archives, a true labor of love.

Thanks for a great story.

— Sharon Maeda