LETTER: Navigation Center detrimental to ID, City not listening

Note: This letter is an edited version of an email sent to Seattle City Council

To the Editor:

The Navigation Center in Little Saigon being a “done deal” make us very upset. It involves two ethnic communities and is close to Chinatown ID area. Our community is highly populated and busy with businesses. We’ve got more than 100 restaurants, primary schools, clinics, assisted living, and nursing homes, which means we often have seniors, kids, and weaker people (who are easy targets for criminals) walking around in the area.

Since the Navigation Center is low-barrier, it will bring in sex offenders, serious criminals, drug dealers, and people with mental illnesses into our community. It is an overloaded burden and very high risk for all of us. We don’t want anyone to get hurt and pay for this high risk project. Please, please, please reconsider and find another location that does not impact the mass of people like our community.

We always support and contribute to society to the City, but the return to us is the City brings in more criminals and trash issues into our community. We don’t get proper respect or positive support by the City.

We were told the project was on hold until a solution is found, but it is actually all scheduled. The City breaks its promises and keeps fooling us, hiding from us, and discriminating against us!

— Y. Ku, Seattle