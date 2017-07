The new book by Kay Hirai, the founder and owner of Studio 904, is currently the number 1 download in the Kindle store in the Women & Business category.

In the book, Sheer Determination, Hirai details the challenges, hard-fought successes, and the ever-present setbacks of growing a small business in any economy. She shares her journey from the early days as a budding entrepreneur to a seasoned business leader.

Hirai came to the United States right after the Japanese-American war.