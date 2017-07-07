Hing Hay Park Expansion opens

By Staff

The Hing Hay Park Expansion, at the corner of 6th Avenue South and South King Street, in Seattle’s Chinatown International District, opened on June 29.

The park has doubled in size and serves as an important community gathering place for the neighborhood. The new park design includes a cultural performance space, with custom integrated seating that punctuates the terraces and provides micro-stages.

Activity areas for all community members to enjoy include ping pong tables, seating, exercise machines, and shade trees.

Additional features include planted terraces, lighting, necessary utilities, and sidewalk improvements with ADA accessibility through the park.

The design of the park is the result of a series of community outreach meetings, input from local organizations, and Friends of Hing Hay Park.

