On July 23, Donnie Chin’s family members and the International District Emergency Center (IDEC), of which Chin was executive director, hosted a vigil in Canton Alley to remember Chin’s life and the circumstances of his death. Speakers included Chin’s sister, Connie, as well as his best friend, Dean Wong, in addition to IDEC leaders.

Chin was killed the morning of July 23, 2015, a casualty of gunfire between two rival gangs. Chin’s murder case remains unsolved.