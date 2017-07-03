Couple runs half marathon on wedding day

On May 20, Brooklyn, N.Y.-based couple Amanda Hughes and Joel Tse got married doing what they love: running.

The newlyweds, both avid runners, decided to spend their big day running the 2017 Airbnb Brooklyn Half Marathon, from Prospect Park to Coney Island.

And they invited their wedding guests to run the race with them — nearly 60 did.

After everyone finished the 13.1-mile trek, they got ready for the ceremony and reception.

Tse and Hughes first met eight years ago while training for the New York City Marathon.