CLASSIFIED

Notice

SUB-BIDS REQUESTED

MEP and Framing Subcontractors ONLY

Compass Broadview

147 North 132nd Street, Seattle, WA 98117 Owner: Compass Housing

Alliance

BID DEADLINE:

MEP Thursday August 10, 4:00 PM

FRAMING Thursday August 17, 4:00 PM

WALSH CONSTRUCTION CO./WA

315 Fifth Ave. S., Suite 600, Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 547-4008

WMBE / SECTION 3: WCC actively encourages participation of Women and

Minority Business Enterprises (WMBEs) and Section 3 Residents on this

project. WMBE and Section 3 subcontractors are strongly encouraged to

submit bids.

PREVAILING WAGES: The higher of Davis Bacon Federal Residential or

State Residential rates apply to this project.

LOCATION OF CONTRACT DOCUMENTS – Current plans, specifications, bid

packages and bid forms can be accessed: Builders Exchange at www.bxwa.com

. (Click on: Posted Projects, General Contractor – Project Areas, WA,

Walsh Construction Co. Seattle, Projects Bidding. Username: walsh

Password: safety).

CCO1 WALSHCC990D1

Employment

Seek helper who speaks Mandarn and some English to cook, drive, do

light cleaning, help shower and promote safety of elderly Seattle

couple. Day and night shifts. Call 415-490-8275

Sushi Chinoise in Bothell location is currently looking for part-time

or fulltime Sushi Chef for our newest location. Located at 19122

Beardslee blvd, Bothell WA 98011. Must have at least 3-5 years

experience with sushi nigiris, sashimi and maki. Must be able to work

independently. Good customer service and able to read and communicate

well in English. Call now for immediate interview 206-790-3611

Data Technician

PSRC is seeking a Data Technician for the Transportation Planning

Department. Please see our job announcement at www.psrc.org. PSRC is

an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Housekeeper Hiring.

Cleaning & Cooking. Bus #522 from Seattle Chinatown. Go directly to

work. 206-565-6207

Part-time sushi line cook workers wanted for 3 AM – 10 AM shift.

Pay: $13/hour. Location: Beacon Hill. Please contact Kieren by email

info@hiroshis.com”