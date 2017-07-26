For placing an ad in Classified section, please contact John Liu at john@nwasianweekly.com.
Notice
SUB-BIDS REQUESTED
MEP and Framing Subcontractors ONLY
Compass Broadview
147 North 132nd Street, Seattle, WA 98117 Owner: Compass Housing
Alliance
BID DEADLINE:
MEP Thursday August 10, 4:00 PM
FRAMING Thursday August 17, 4:00 PM
WALSH CONSTRUCTION CO./WA
315 Fifth Ave. S., Suite 600, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 547-4008
WMBE / SECTION 3: WCC actively encourages participation of Women and
Minority Business Enterprises (WMBEs) and Section 3 Residents on this
project. WMBE and Section 3 subcontractors are strongly encouraged to
submit bids.
PREVAILING WAGES: The higher of Davis Bacon Federal Residential or
State Residential rates apply to this project.
LOCATION OF CONTRACT DOCUMENTS – Current plans, specifications, bid
packages and bid forms can be accessed: Builders Exchange at www.bxwa.com
. (Click on: Posted Projects, General Contractor – Project Areas, WA,
Walsh Construction Co. Seattle, Projects Bidding. Username: walsh
Password: safety).
CCO1 WALSHCC990D1
Employment
Seek helper who speaks Mandarn and some English to cook, drive, do
light cleaning, help shower and promote safety of elderly Seattle
couple. Day and night shifts. Call 415-490-8275
Sushi Chinoise in Bothell location is currently looking for part-time
or fulltime Sushi Chef for our newest location. Located at 19122
Beardslee blvd, Bothell WA 98011. Must have at least 3-5 years
experience with sushi nigiris, sashimi and maki. Must be able to work
independently. Good customer service and able to read and communicate
well in English. Call now for immediate interview 206-790-3611
Data Technician
PSRC is seeking a Data Technician for the Transportation Planning
Department. Please see our job announcement at www.psrc.org. PSRC is
an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Housekeeper Hiring.
Cleaning & Cooking. Bus #522 from Seattle Chinatown. Go directly to
work. 206-565-6207
Part-time sushi line cook workers wanted for 3 AM – 10 AM shift.
Pay: $13/hour. Location: Beacon Hill. Please contact Kieren by email
info@hiroshis.com”
