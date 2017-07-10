CISC director retires

Alan Lai, director of CISC’s Crime Victim Services, retired at the end of June after 18 years of service. Staff, former staff, and board members held a farewell luncheon to thank Lai for his contributions.

Lai will continue his part-time job as a Certified Court interpreter in Cantonese and Mandarin. He specializes in immigration-related translation and translation of legal documents into English. He has also been qualified by courts as an expert witness in Chinese culture on several occasions.