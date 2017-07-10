Northwest Asian Weekly

CISC director retires

Alan Lai (back) with CISC staffers.

Alan Lai, director of CISC’s Crime Victim Services, retired at the end of June after 18 years of service. Staff, former staff, and board members held a farewell luncheon to thank Lai for his contributions.

Lai will continue his part-time job as a Certified Court interpreter in Cantonese and Mandarin. He specializes in immigration-related translation and translation of legal documents into English. He has also been qualified by courts as an expert witness in Chinese culture on several occasions.

