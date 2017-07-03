China contributed to half of Boeing’s 571 orders won at Paris Air Show

Boeing broke the record at the recent Paris Air Show by landing 571 orders and commitments, with a total value of $74.8 billion, compared with Airbus’ 326 orders at $18.5 billion. Boeing’s newly launched 737 Max 10 won 361 of those orders from 16 global customers. Of the total 571 orders, Chinese companies (Xiamen Airlines, Ruili Airlines, China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., China Aircraft Leasing Group, and Tibet Financial Leasing) ordered 275 planes.