Predictions and advice for the week of July 15 – July 21, 2017

Rat — If you are at all unsure about the reliability of the information that you have received, consider its source.

Ox — After quite a social period, you need a little time to yourself. Perhaps a vacation of sorts is in order.

Tiger — You are beginning to realize that it takes much more than know-how to land on top, it also requires the will to get there.

Rabbit — Are you laughing off something because you are nervous? Attempt to regain your composure before proceeding any further.

Dragon — It is preferable, and indeed more cost-effective, to take care of what you have, as opposed to going in for pricey replacements.

Snake — Given what is at stake, you may opt for a far safer choice than you would have in the not-too-distant past.

Horse — You have a strong desire to express yourself through your work. Finding your niche may take a while, but will be well worth the effort.

Goat — Stopping can be a challenge if you are going too fast. A steady pace should serve you better in the long run.

Monkey — The harmonious effects of working together in concert should far outweigh most potential difficulties.

Rooster — While the yet untapped possibilities are exciting, don’t discount what you already have right in front of you.

Dog — Poised to assume the lead at any moment, your training and preparation is about to pay off in a big way.

Pig — What had been a growing concern should be resolved soon, provided that you act when prompted.