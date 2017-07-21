Applicants sought for the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities

The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill three positions on the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities. Youth between the ages of 16 and 18 are encouraged to apply.

The Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities consists of 11 volunteers from Tacoma and Pierce County with a variety of experiences and expertise. The commission advises City Council in policymaking, and partners with the community to bring awareness of issues that affect individuals with disabilities. In addition, commission members participate on committees, help educate the public about disability issues, and serve as a resource for City staff.

The City encourages applicants of all races and ethnicities, to apply for a position. Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by Friday, July 28.

To apply, visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication or contact Sola Wingenbach at 253-591-5178, servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org.