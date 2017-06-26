Northwest Asian Weekly

Volunteer honored by American Heart Association

Nancy Lee (center)

The American Heart Association (AHA) presented the Multicultural Initiatives Award to Nancy Lee of Seattle for accomplishments in helping to build a culture of health in underserved communities.

With her multicultural savvy and fluency in Cantonese and Mandarin, Lee has helped the AHA forge connections and extend the reach of its health programs into diverse communities.

The AHA’s Western States Affiliate Volunteer Awards were presented on June 6 in Sacramento, Calif. during a reception and awards dinner. Nominations came from 10 states.

