Vanita Gupta is new Leadership Conference president

Vanita Gupta began her tenure on June 1 as president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

She served previously as Acting Assistant Attorney General and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

Appointed by President Barack Obama as the chief civil rights prosecutor for the United States, Gupta oversaw a wide range of criminal and civil enforcement efforts. Prior to joining the Justice Department, Gupta served as Deputy Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Gupta graduated from Yale University and received her law degree from New York University School of Law.