Members of the LGBTQ and Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community gathered in advance of Pride Month at Hing Hay Park on May 28, for music and speeches. Danyal Lotfi, external affairs liaison with the City of Seattle, gave the keynote speech — there were also appearances by Miss API International Tanya Rachinee and slam poet Nic Masangkay.

Pride ASIA’s mission is to celebrate, empower, and nurture the multicultural diversity of the LGBTQ communities through the API lens.