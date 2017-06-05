Photojournalist Corky Lee’s exhibit

Northwest Asian Weekly

Corky Lee holding up a photo of garment union members rallying in support of Kaity Tong, the first Chinese American TV news anchor, when she lost her contract at ABC. (Photo by Assunta Ng/NWAW)

Corky Lee spoke about his work at the Seattle Public Library on May 28. Nearly 100 people attended the event, which included a display of Lee’s work, “Chinese Americans: Inclusion/Exclusion.”

The event was organized by Organization of Chinese Americans (OCA) as part of the Asian American Heritage Month celebration.

For almost 40 years, Lee, a New York-based photographer — dubbed the “undisputed unofficial Asian American photographer laureate” — has captured iconic images of Asian Pacific Americans in political movements and social contexts.

