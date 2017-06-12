New public charter school named

Southeast Seattle now has a school with a name that reflects its diverse community and goals for students: Rainier Valley Leadership Academy.

Nearly 50 families, students, and stakeholders selected the name for the new charter public middle school that represents the values of the community and school.

“Families chose a name for the school that spoke to them and the kind of school they want for their child,” said Emijah Smith, a community advisory team member.

Leah Africa, a Rainier Beach resident whose son will attend Rainier Valley Leadership Academy this fall, said, “I look forward to him enjoying his middle school experience and thriving academically at his new school.”